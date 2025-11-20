iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Stock Holdings Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $242.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.23.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

