Traub Capital Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

