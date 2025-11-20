1,316 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $300.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. TD Cowen upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

