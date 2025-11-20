Traub Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.8%

GIII opened at $26.99 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.