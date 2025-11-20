TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,128 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares $DFEN

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $920,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $351.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.