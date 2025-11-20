Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,321 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.63% of Insmed worth $134,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

In other Insmed news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total value of $1,958,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,599.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $205.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

