Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,046 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.31% of Regal Rexnord worth $126,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $131.02 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

