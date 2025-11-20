Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stake in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,724 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.17% of Masimo worth $198,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 809.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,470,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502,555 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. Masimo Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $194.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.