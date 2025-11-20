Traub Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust $BNY

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of BNY opened at $10.12 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

