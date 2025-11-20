Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $222.99 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240,870 shares during the quarter. Brinker International accounts for 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.78% of Brinker International worth $222,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

