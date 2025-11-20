Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 265,000 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,443,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $49,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

