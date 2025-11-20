Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.61 million. Atkore had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Atkore updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.050-5.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.550-0.750 EPS.

Atkore Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.12. Atkore has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $97.32.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Atkore by 16.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Atkore by 93.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

