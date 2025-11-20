Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 172,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Noram Lithium Trading Down 15.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.
