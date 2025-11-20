Traub Capital Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $281.85 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

