BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,818 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $66,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

