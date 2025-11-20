Zacks Research Upgrades Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRKR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.57. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 304.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

