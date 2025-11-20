Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QFIN. Weiss Ratings cut Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

Qfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Qfin had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 35.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qfin will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qfin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Qfin during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qfin during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Qfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

