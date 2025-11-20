FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,690.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,407.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,922,265.19. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

