Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stock Position Lessened by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 729.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,552.28. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,754,100. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

