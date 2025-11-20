Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

