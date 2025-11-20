FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,695,660. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

UBER opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

