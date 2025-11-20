Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.66.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 24.50%.The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.