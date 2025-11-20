Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.52.

NVDA stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

