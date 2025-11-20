NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.52.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

