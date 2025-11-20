ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.22.

ZIM opened at $16.76 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 134.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,368,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29,305.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,157 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 2,422,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,831,000 after buying an additional 1,191,480 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,536,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $15,850,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

