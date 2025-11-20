Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

