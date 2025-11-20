APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Stock Down 3.5%

APA stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 54.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 127,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.