NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.52.

NVDA opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,001,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,119,697,000 after buying an additional 423,320 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,248,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

