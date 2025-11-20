Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $1.25 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 4.2%
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.92. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
In other Milestone Scientific news, major shareholder S.R.L. Bp4 sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,896,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,576.60. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 377,829 shares of company stock valued at $173,739 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
