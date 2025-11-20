Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $1.25 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.92. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Milestone Scientific news, major shareholder S.R.L. Bp4 sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,896,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,576.60. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 377,829 shares of company stock valued at $173,739 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 99.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.