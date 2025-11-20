FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 418.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,894,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,262,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,459.35. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. The trade was a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

VRSK stock opened at $224.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

