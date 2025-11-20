Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,900.90. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $1,002,750.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $863,950.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EA opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 104.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 218.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

