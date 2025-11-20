Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Stake Cut by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,774 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Tesla Setting Up for a Year-End Rebound—or a Collapse?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.