Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Stake Cut by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,774 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

