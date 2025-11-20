Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 0.11% of Range Resources worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Range Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,133,000 after purchasing an additional 425,704 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,667,000 after buying an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 468,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

