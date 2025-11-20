Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 947.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $360.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day moving average is $303.65.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

