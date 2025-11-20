Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zscaler by 522.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.65.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

