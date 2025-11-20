Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

