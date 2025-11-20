Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 113.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 166,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

