NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $165.42 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $394.27 billion, a PE ratio of 393.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 180,651 shares of company stock worth $28,679,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

