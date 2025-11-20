Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ Shares Sold by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,322 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,790,378 shares during the period. Canadian Solar makes up 4.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.64 price target (up from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

