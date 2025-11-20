Cigna Group $CI Position Lowered by NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $272.11 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $294.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

