Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,147 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 422.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4%

NRG stock opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.37. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

