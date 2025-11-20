SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

