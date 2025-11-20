John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM Shares Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JHMM stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

