Headwater Capital Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 660,000 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000. Canada Goose comprises approximately 2.6% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 62.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $195.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

