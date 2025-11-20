Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 4.4%

CLS opened at $312.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.