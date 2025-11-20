SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 11.3% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $374.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.70 and a 200-day moving average of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $238.73 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.