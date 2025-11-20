SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,349 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $201.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

