SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $577.89 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.37 and a 200 day moving average of $578.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

