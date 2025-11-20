Kensington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Kensington Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.3% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

