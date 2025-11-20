NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Buys 4,617 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

